Newsfore Opt-In Form

Water main break causes closure of some roads in Provo

News

by: Mercy Owusu

Posted: / Updated:
water main break

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) – Water Officials are investigating a water main break on 1600 South State Street in Provo.

The Provo Police department said in a tweet that both North and South traffic will be closed as a result of the water main break.

Provo police said an eight-inch pipe burst in three locations in the roadway near 1600 South State Street in Provo.

Crews will work through the night to fix the pipe, according to Provo police.

Northbound traffic will remain closed, according to Provo police so that the water department can dig up broken the broken areas for repair.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.

What others are reading:

Utah County Search and Rescue trains for water safety as heat hits triple-digit temperatures

Fire causes $70k in damage to Ogden home

Shooting at West Valley City home kills one and leaves another injured

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Hide Custom HTML H2 CSS