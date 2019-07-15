Water main break causes closure of some roads in Provo

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) – Water Officials are investigating a water main break on 1600 South State Street in Provo.

The Provo Police department said in a tweet that both North and South traffic will be closed as a result of the water main break.

Provo police said an eight-inch pipe burst in three locations in the roadway near 1600 South State Street in Provo.

Crews will work through the night to fix the pipe, according to Provo police.

Northbound traffic will remain closed, according to Provo police so that the water department can dig up broken the broken areas for repair.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.

