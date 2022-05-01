ZION, Utah (ABC4) – A man is now safe after falling victim to a climbing accident in Zion.

Crews with Utah’s Department of Public Safety (DPS) Aero Bureau responded to a report of a climber who fell in Kolob canyon and sustained multiple injuries.

According to the DPS Aero Bureau’s Instagram post, the photo below shows the man centered on the cliff face, where he spent the night cold, injured, and unprepared.

Courtesy of Utah’s DPS Aero Bureau

Following this incident, Utah’s DPS Aero Bureau is reminding Utahns to plan ahead before they venture out.