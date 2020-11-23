WATCH: Utah Highway Patrol Trooper successfully intercepts wrong-way driver

NEPHI, Utah (ABC4 News) — Trooper Geoffrey Hall with the Utah Highway Patrol successfully intercepted a wrong-way driver on I-15 near Nephi Friday.

At 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 20, Richfield dispatch received multiple 911 calls of a wrong-way driver on I-15 near mile marker 228, north Nephi exit. The vehicle was traveling north in the southbound travel lane when Trp. Hall responded to the area and located a minivan facing the wrong way near mile marker 232.

UHP said the van was stopped on the edge of the southbound travel lane in the median. Trp. Hall who was traveling north cut through the median pulling up to the minivan to make contact.

At 11:46 pm the minivan drove away again traveling north in the southbound travel lanes. Trp. Hall cut back to the northbound travel lanes and accelerated past the minivan that was traveling over 100 mph, UHP officials add.

Trp. Hall could see cars traveling south and moved ahead of the minivan to try and warn oncoming cars. Recognizing the threat to the public, Trp. Hall pulled into the median and rammed the van when it approached, pushing the van off the road, officials added.

UHP said officers from the Nephi Police Department and the Juab County Sheriff’s Office arrived on the scene seconds after and placed the driver into custody without incident.

Officials said Trp. Hall was uninjured, his car sustained major damage with all the airbags deployed.

The driver of the minivan sustained minor abrasions from flying debris during the collision, both Trp. Hall and the wrong-way driver were checked out by medical personnel on scene.

Officials with the Nephi Police Department said they arrested the wrong-way driver on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, being an alcohol-restricted driver and requiring an ignition interlock device that was not installed, having a suspended driver license for failure to appear/comply and it was discovered that the driver is on parole.