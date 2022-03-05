DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – The Loveland Living Planet Aquarium of Utah celebrated the twelfth birthday of three of their most famous inhabitants. The trio of brothers, Oliver, Oscar, and Otis are North American river otters.

As a special treat, authorities at the Aquarium crafted the birthday boy’s three colorful ice cakes. Worry not, these cakes adhered to the strict nutrition protocols the Aquarium keepers take when tending to the otters.

Endotherm keeper, Jennifer Harding, shared, “We worked very hard on these cakes. They are ice cakes that have smelt fish and animal-safe food coloring, and the frosting is shrimp which we blended to make a paste.”

The celebration was a form of experimentation and improvement for the brothers. As they are presented and interact with their cakes, they demonstrate the behaviors influenced by their species and therefore enhance their well-being. Loveland offers enrichment opportunities to their animals regularly.

Though it often goes unnoticed, river otters are native to North America. These small beings inhabit Utah’s Green, Strawberry, Escalante, and Provo Rivers.