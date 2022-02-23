UTAH (ABC4) – A Utah Highway Patrol officer is now recovering after he crashed his car into a wrong-way driver to keep others safe.

“Trooper Henson is doing well and resting at home. We again applaud his actions by doing what it takes to get wrong way drivers off the road and keep others safe,” a Facebook post from Utah Highway Patrol says.

The incident happened around 4 a.m. on Feb. 20 as Henson was on patrol on I-15. Video footage shows Henson crashing into the driver’s side of a red car that was heading the wrong way.