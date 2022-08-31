EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah County Sheriff’s Office (UCSO) is searching for at least two, potentially three vehicle-theft suspects.

UCSO reports that a man and a woman, and maybe one other person stole an RV from a storage lot in Eagle Mountain on Aug. 23.

At this time, the agency is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying the suspects and the suspect vehicle, as pictured below.

Courtesy of UCSO

Police say that the video above shows the man and woman “entering the storage yard, driving around, then leaving with the trailer they stole.”

If you recognize the individuals in the video or the pick-up truck they’re seen driving, you are encouraged to contact Central Utah Dispatch at (801) 794-3970 and ask to speak with a Deputy.