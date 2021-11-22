WATCH: Two pedestrians hit by scooter on BYU campus, police urge caution

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – Two pedestrians were struck by a scooter on the BYU campus in Provo Sunday evening, prompting safety reminders from law enforcement.

Officers responded to an auto-ped crash on South Campus Drive around 6:30 p.m. Sunday. They found two pedestrians that had been hit by a scooter.

The BYU Police Department says no one was seriously injured in the incident.

BYU Police issued this statement on Facebook, reminding both drivers and pedestrians to stay cautious:

Please stay vigilant and get to your destination safely. Pedestrians, always be alert when crossing streets and get across quickly. Just because you’re in a crosswalk doesn’t mean you have a force field protecting you. Drivers, slow down and expect pedestrians in every crosswalk you approach and pay special attention at night or in areas with poor lighting.

