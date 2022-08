TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A grass and sage fire reportedly engulfed 15 to 20 acres of land in Tooele County on Wednesday night.

Utah Fire Info (UFI) says the Step Toe Fire affected private land east of Highway 36, near mile marker 46.

Crews responded to the blaze and were able to contain it entirely.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Check out the video above, courtesy of Kiley Buresh, for an up close look at the Step Toe Fire.