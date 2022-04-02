HUNTSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Snowbasin Resort made quite the splash when hosting their 8th Annual Pond Skim event today, April 2, presented by Roosters Brewing.

The celebration rings in the new spring season and the transition from snow sports to water sports with a big party on the mountain.

Participants flocked to the resort dressed up in goofy costumes to show off their wakeboarding and water skiing skills across the 33-degree pond spanning 80 feet.

Prizes were awarded to the youth and adult and teen categories, including medals, swag bags, and a 2022-23 season pass for first-place winners.

The 200-person event raised over $2,000 that will be donated to the Weber County Fire Department to support their life-saving efforts.