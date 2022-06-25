SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Sandy Fire officials have confirmed to ABC4 that the fire in the area of the Rio Tinto Stadium started around 8 p.m. and received responses for multiple fire agencies.

Crews divulged that the fire began at the Pinnacles Gymnastics arena.

Fire officials say that the owner and his daughter were the only two inside the building at the time the fire started. According to Sandy authorities, the man was welding when sparks fell onto mats and other flammable equipment. The man attempted to put out the flames but the fire began to spread quickly, leading him to call 9-1-1.

Both the owner and his daughter were transported to the hospital with minor smoke inhalation.

This fire evolved rapidly from a first to a second alarm fire, and then again to a third alarm fire.

No firefighters have been injured in this event.

JUNE 25, 2022 / 9:02 PM

