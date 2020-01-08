WATCH: SLCPD officer renders aid to unconscious driver after crash

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) Salt Lake City Police Department released body camera footage of one of its officers responding to a crash that left three people injured.

On January 5, a person driving a Tesla ran a red light and hit a car at North Temple and 900 West.

When the SLCPD officer arrived at the scene, he found the driver of the other vehicle involved unconscious and not breathing.

The body camera footage shows the officer break the windows to get the car open, and with the help of some bystanders, pull the victim from the crash.

The officer then began CPR until paramedics arrived.

In an update, police later said everyone involved in the crash was expected to be OK.

