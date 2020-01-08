WATCH: SLCPD officer renders aid to unconscious driver after crash

News
Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) Salt Lake City Police Department released body camera footage of one of its officers responding to a crash that left three people injured.

On January 5, a person driving a Tesla ran a red light and hit a car at North Temple and 900 West.

When the SLCPD officer arrived at the scene, he found the driver of the other vehicle involved unconscious and not breathing.

The body camera footage shows the officer break the windows to get the car open, and with the help of some bystanders, pull the victim from the crash.

The officer then began CPR until paramedics arrived.

In an update, police later said everyone involved in the crash was expected to be OK.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

John Legend PSA

Thumbnail for the video titled "John Legend PSA"

Latest News Videos

Body cam: SLCPD officer renders aid to driver following crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Body cam: SLCPD officer renders aid to driver following crash"

Migrant camp at Chamizal Park abandoned

Thumbnail for the video titled "Migrant camp at Chamizal Park abandoned"

'They crossed the river illegally'

Thumbnail for the video titled "'They crossed the river illegally'"

Long waits for asylum encourage illegal crossings, official says

Thumbnail for the video titled "Long waits for asylum encourage illegal crossings, official says"

Duo tried cashing lottery ticket after gluing on winning numbers, police say

Thumbnail for the video titled "Duo tried cashing lottery ticket after gluing on winning numbers, police say"

Reporting Church Financial Concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Reporting Church Financial Concerns"
More Video News

Don't Miss