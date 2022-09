WEST HAVEN, Utah (ABC4) – Something out of the ordinary was spotted soaring through the sky of West Haven, Utah on Wednesday night.

The video above, courtesy of ABC4 viewer Emily, shows what looks like to be a meteor, piece of space debris or other anomaly.

The unknown object was caught on camera at 8:17 p.m.

This sighting comes less than three weeks after a meter touched down at Snowbasin Resort on Aug. 13.