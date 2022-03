BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – Winslow Young, a Bountiful resident, got up close and personal with a rather frightening feline visitor on the evening of March 19 at around 11:30 p.m.

Young spotted a Mountain Lion taking a stroll in his backyard which sits just above the Muller Park trailhead. Knowing he may not be faced with this opportunity again, the Utahn grabbed his camera to capture a video.