LAKE SHORE, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah County Fire Marshal has reported a hay fire in Lake Shore on March 26 at 3:27 p.m.
Individuals in the area received minor injuries, while roughly 300 tons of hay and several vehicles were lost during the fire.
