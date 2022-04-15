SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Jazz is pleased to award their next group of recipients for full college scholarships.

To select recipients, the NBA team has partnered with 10,000 Degrees, a non-profit that aims to accelerate college access and support programs as well as provide more scholarships and academic support.

With help from the organization, the Jazz have been able to grant one full college scholarship for every win they achieved from the preseason through the NBA playoffs beginning in the 2020-21 season.

Throughout the past two seasons, the Jazz have granted 112 scholarships. The first group of recipients was recognized during a Jazz game on March 12. All recipients have been invited to attend a Jazz Watch Party for Game 1 of the NBA playoffs on April 16 at the Vivint Arena.

The recipients have the opportunity to attend one of Utah’s six universities, including Brigham Young University, Southern Utah University, University of Utah, Utah Valley University, Utah State University, and Weber State University.

Check out the video above to catch a glimpse of the college-bound students’ reaction to the good news.