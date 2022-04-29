SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – After his much-anticipated second concert announcement in Salt Lake City, country legend Garth Brooks sat down with ABC4’s Brian Carlson in an exclusive interview.

After selling out his first SLC concert for June 18 in a whopping 45 minutes, Brooks made a surprise announcement on April 25, adding a second concert at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Friday, June 17.

Tickets for the second show go on sale starting Friday, April 29, 2022 at 10 a.m.

When asking for tips on how to score the hottest tickets in town, who better to ask than the star himself?

“You don’t have to ask me how to get tickets — you guys know pretty well how to do it, man!” laughs Brooks. “I’ve never seen anything like this, in whatever market around the world. They just don’t go through tickets as fast as you guys do and I can’t tell you how grateful we are.”

When asked why a second show was added, Brooks says, “We’re putting on a second show because we feel like we left a lot of people out from this last one.”

Excited for Brooks’ return to SLC, Carlson remarks how the love is mutual for Utahns saying, “As much as we love you, it feels like you have this affection to come back for us as well. It must be just one of those things that’s in the water here in Utah because we can’t get enough of Garth Brooks in concert,” laughs Carlson.

Brooks agrees, saying he’s excited to be returning to Utah, this time with his wife, country singer Trisha Yearwood. He mentions looking forward to enjoying the sights and sounds of all things uniquely Utah.

Brooks is so comfortable in Utah that he says, “I’m scared I’m gonna show up in my pajamas, I’m loving that place so much!”

To check out Brooks’ full tour and to purchase tickets, click here.

The all-inclusive tickets are $94.95 each with an eight-ticket limit per purchase.

You can also purchase tickets by calling The Garth Brooks Line at Ticketmaster 1-877-654-2784 or through the Ticketmaster app on your mobile device.