WATCH: Florida man pulls gun on opposing driver in road rage incident

MIAMI, Fla. (ABC4) – We’re all familiar with the term ‘road rage’. However, would you go as far as pulling a weapon on that pesky driver behind you to steal the last words, or last actions, of the argument?

Florida resident, Eric Popper, did not hesitate in doing so after being honked at by another vehicle while driving on I-95 in Miami-Dade County at around 7:00 a.m. on Jan. 21.

The honk was prompted when Popper switched lanes in front of another car. After receiving the opposing driver’s message loud and clear, Popper slammed on his brakes and shouted out his window at the man, as seen in the DashCam video footage.

The driver then tailgated Popper’s black Toyota Venza and made gestures to him through the windshield. Popper then removed his gun from his center console.

As the man drove by he threw a water bottle at Popper’s car. At that moment, Popper opened fire and shot 11 times at the opposing vehicle.

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) has since reported that not all 11 shots hit the victims car, and that there were no injuries as a result of the incident.

Both drivers reported the event to FHP and Popper turned himself in to law enforcement a month after the shooting.

At the time of the matter, Popper was working as a civilian fire inspector at Miami Beach. He resigned from his position shortly after the episode.

At this time, Popper is still facing felony charges.