LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – With springtime in full bloom, the flowers are blossoming and baby animals are also being welcomed into the world!

Officials at The Nature Conservancy’s Great Salt Lake Shorelands Preserve in Utah are happily announcing the birth of the first baby kestrel born in the preserve. Kestrels are known as “North America’s littlest falcon” and are fierce predator birds.

Wildlife officials have set up a live cam feed of the nest box for curious spectators to view. The new babies can be seen huddled together in the nest, while their parents tend to the newborns.

Wildlife experts say, “The Great Salt Lake is home to waterfowl, long-legged shore birds and birds that feed on the area’s abundant brine shrimp and brine flies.”

The kestrel parents have laid a total of five eggs over the past few weeks. Officials anticipate the eggs will all be hatched sometime soon.

“We hope to see hatchlings in the near the end of April but in the meantime, watch the live cam to enjoy the antics of these two love-birds!” officials say.

“We have more than 300 species of birds at the Great Salt Lake at different times of the year, migrating in and migrating out,” says Andrea Nelson, TNC’s UT Chapter Community Engagement Manager. “The kestrels are just a little – yet integral – part of this beautiful natural area.”

“Pairs of kestrels have been living in this nest for 12 years,” says Chris Brown, the chapter’s Stewardship Director. “When I’m working around their home, they start chattering loudly. I think they’re asking me to be quiet or move away from their space.”

To check out a live feed camera of the adorable new family, click here.