Utah (ABC4 News) — A biologist with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, DWR, captured footage of two sparring bucks.

The footage was captured during a recent deer classification survey. Officials say deer are classified during the rut when bucks are more visible

One of our biologists recently captured this footage of sparring bucks during a deer classification survey. (Deer are classified during the rut when bucks are more visible.) #Utah #MuleDeerRut pic.twitter.com/9vXg88yM1Z — UtahDWR (@UtahDWR) December 2, 2020

Biologists classify deer throughout November to quantify buck-to-doe and fawn-to-doe ratios. Officials say this is a great time of year to get out and watch mule deer.