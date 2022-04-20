DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – The Loveland Living Planet Aquarium in Draper is inviting guests to partake in a special celebration this Earth Day.

The Aquarium is set to kick-off their summer Nights Under Lights series Friday, April 29 at 7:00 p.m. with a stunning music and lights show on the EECO stage.

Additionally, the event will feature special presentations from the venue’s Educators including experiments and animal encounters, as well as a live DJ, and food trucks.

To reserve your tickets now, click here.