WATCH: Deer Valley Ski Resort evacuates ski lift due to mechanical failure

DEER VALLEY, Utah (ABC4) – Nearly 167 skiers had to be evacuated from the Deer Valley Ski Resort Friday afternoon due to a mechanical failure.

Officials began a lift evacuation around 3:15 p.m. and finished evacuating skiers around 5:20, a press release says.

Video courtesy of Jamie Schapiro

Around 2:38 p.m. the Carpenter Express chairlift experienced a mechanical failure and Officials tell ABC4 that staff was unable to restart the lift.

Deer Valley Resort issued a statement on the incident shortly after:

We sincerely apologize to our guests who were impacted by the chairlift failure today and thank them for trusting us to make the best decision for their safety by implementing our evacuation procedures. To our staff that were involved in getting everyone off the chairlift safely, your efforts today were heroic. Your dedication, experience, and training for situations like this were apparent in your gallant effort today. We cannot thank you enough for all you did today, and every day.