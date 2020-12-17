WATCH: Car hits UDOT incident management truck Wednesday evening

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – While responding to an emergency Wednesday night on I-15 in Salt Lake County a UDOT IMT truck was struck.

According to Utah Highway Patrol, the vehicle that struck the IMT truck was following the emergency vehicle too closely and failed to stop when the IMT truck arrived to the emergency.

According to Utah Code, when an authorized emergency vehicle is using audible or visual signals, the operator of a vehicle may not follow closer than 500 feet behind the authorized emergency vehicle or pass that emergency vehicle if the emergency vehicle is moving.

Officials are asking the public to give all emergency vehicles space when following and when they are on the side of the road.