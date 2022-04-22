SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police are searching for a driver who crashed into a home before fleeing the Rose Park area early Friday morning.

Salt Lake City Police (SLCPD) first received reports of a car crashing into a home near the 1500 block of North Baroness Street around 3:37 a.m.

The moment of the collision was caught on a home security camera. In the video, the suspect is seen crashing through a fence while sideswiping the side of a home. The impact kicks up a storm of dust.

(Courtesy of Salt Lake City Police Department)

Police say the driver then hopped out of the vehicle and ran off.

When officers arrived at the home, they discovered a gas meter had ruptured during the collision.

Officers searched the immediate area, but could not find the suspect.

Police say no one inside the affected home was injured. The Salt Lake City Fire Department and Dominion Energy responded to the scene to investigate the gas leak.

Police are asking anyone who may have information about the incident to call the police at (801) 799-3000 and reference case 22-73012.