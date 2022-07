PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – Brigham Young University (BYU) kicked-off its July 4th festivities early this year.

On the evening of June 2 the university hosted a live ‘Stadium of Fire’ performance with dancers, a flyover from F-35 jets, and of course, fireworks.

According to representatives of the event, the BYU Stadium of Fire show is the largest stadium fireworks show in the United States.

Guests enjoyed live performances from Tim McGraw and Marie Osmond.