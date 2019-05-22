WATCH: Baboon attempts to break into home in South Africa
CAPE TOWN, South Africa (ABC4 News) - A Chacma baboon, commonly known as a Cape Baboon was caught on camera attempting to break into a home in the village of Simons near a nature reserve in South Africa.
In the video, you see the baboon coming right up to the camera and then moving away after seeing the homeowner through the window.
The baboon is seen jumping on the roof and roaming around.
The homeowner reported that this happens a few times a year and these baboons typically break into homes in search of food.
The town reportedly has a "Baboon Hotline" to call when this happens because this type of baboon is a protected species. A team comes to coax the baboon back into the wild when the hotline is called.
The video is by courtesy of Ring.com.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
Montana trooper to return home after 9-week recovery
PHOTOS: Latter-day Saints church releases plans for St. George temple
Tornadoes flip campers, damage homes in Southern Plains
Challenge: Make it the 100 'Safest Days of Summer' instead of 'Deadliest'
More News Stories
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Revisiting France, and recalling D-Day's horror and triumph
Planes spread out across the sky, nearly wingtip to wingtip. A sniper's bullet whizzing by the ear. Squeezing a dying soldier's hand, so he knew he was not alone.
Across three quarters of a century, the old veterans remember that epic day on the beaches of Normandy. For historians, D-Day was a turning point in the war against Germany; for men who were among the 160,000 Allied fighters who mounted history's largest amphibious invasion, June 6, 1944, remains a kaleidoscope of memories, a signal moment of their youth.
Not many of those brave men remain , and those that do often use canes, walkers or wheelchairs. Few are willing or able to return to Normandy for the anniversary. But listen to the stories of some who are making that sentimental journey that spans thousands of miles - and 75 years.Read the Full Article
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
'American Taliban' Lindh to be released Thursday from prison
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) - The California man who became known as the "American Taliban" after his capture on an Afghanistan battlefield in late 2001 is on the cusp of release from prison.
Thirty-eight-year-old John Walker Lindh is scheduled for release Thursday from the federal prison in Terre Haute, Indiana. He has spent more than 17 years in prison after pleading guilty to providing support to the Taliban.
The plea deal called for a 20-year sentence, but Lindh is getting out a few years early for good behavior.Read the Full Article
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Retailers, shoppers could feel more pain if tariffs spread
NEW YORK (AP) - An escalating trade war between the U.S. and China could mean higher prices on a broad array of products from toys to clothing. But some retailers will be less equipped to handle the pain than others, leaving consumers to carry the load.
Analysts say big box giants like Target and Walmart who marked their latest quarter with strong performance are best positioned to absorb the higher costs because of their clout with suppliers. They're also taking a judicious approach to price increases to lessen the impact.
The losers will be the ones that have been struggling all along - the mall-based clothing stores and others that sell commoditized products like basic sweaters or that don't have the financial wherewithal to absorb extra costs.Read the Full Article
Download Our Apps Today
Trending Video
More Stories
Trending Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
-
-
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- The Community Advocate: Nominate a Good Samaritan
- Utah Caring Stories
- Utah Success Stories
- Contact Us
- Wirth Watching Don't Miss