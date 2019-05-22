Watch: Baboon attempts to break into home in South Africa

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (ABC4 News) - A Chacma baboon, commonly known as a Cape Baboon was caught on camera attempting to break into a home in the village of Simons near a nature reserve in South Africa.

In the video, you see the baboon coming right up to the camera and then moving away after seeing the homeowner through the window.

The baboon is seen jumping on the roof and roaming around.

The homeowner reported that this happens a few times a year and these baboons typically break into homes in search of food.

The town reportedly has a "Baboon Hotline" to call when this happens because this type of baboon is a protected species. A team comes to coax the baboon back into the wild when the hotline is called.

The video is by courtesy of Ring.com.

