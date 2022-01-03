WATCH: Avalanche triggered in Alta Ski Area

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Alta Ski Area saw an icy tumble as crews triggered avalanches with explosives on Sunday.

Utah has been under a severe avalanche warning throughout New Year weekend, with officials warning travelers to avoid high elevations throughout Utah when possible.

The Utah Avalanche Center utilized avalanche mitigation techniques and the stunning results were captured on camera.

Officials say thin spots in the snow are very common and can be easily triggered by an unsuspecting person. The results can be destructive and deadly if caught in the thick of it.

Although the likelihood of triggering an avalanche remains low, the danger is still present and can happen in the least expected ways.

Officials are reminding those traveling to the backcountry or high elevation areas to exercise caution by staying on low-angle slopes and avoiding south-facing slopes.

To keep track of the latest avalanche danger warnings in Utah, click here.

