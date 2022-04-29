UTAH (ABC4) – Representatives from the Utah Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) have noted that recent data contracted from wastewater samples suggests that COVID-19 is on the rise.

According to the DEQ, virus concentrations in sewage, measured by collecting a sample at the inlet of sewage treatment plants, provide an indication of the status and trends of COVID-19 infections among communities served by that treatment plant.

The DEQ has collected samples at 42 different sewage treatment plants across Utah, covering nearly 80% of the state’s population. As stated by the organization, these samples serve as a numerical estimate of the average number of virus RNA gene copies present in the treatment plant and among the people living in the sewer shed.

According to the DEQ’s data, the following Utah cities are experiencing an increase in virus concentrations:

Brigham City

Ogden

Bountiful

Lehi

Spanish Fork

Sandy

Price

At this time, the only Utah city showing a decrease in virus concentrations is Coalville.

For a deeper dive into the data, check out the map below.