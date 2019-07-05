Utahns celebrate Independence Day in Washington, DC

WASHINGTON (ABC4 News) – When you’re caught up in the festivities of July 4th, it can be easy to forget the true meaning of the day.

Red, white and blue as far as the eye can see. Family, friends and neighbors from all corners of the world gathered to celebrate this year’s 243rd Independence Day.

“It’s a big deal. It’s a big day, and everybody’s proud to be here, proud to be an American,” said Charley Jones, parade goer.

The celebration has drawn Utahns away from the beehive state, and into our nation’s capital. Not just for the parade, but to celebrate being an American.

But for some folks, the celebration is especially personal.

“I come from a nation that is communist, it used to be a socialist nation who are running for communism, I run away from it. Now in this nation, I’m celebrating independence. Because this nation has been independent for many years. From the start.”

It’s a day dedicated to freedom, where some are celebrating those rights for the first time.

“I mean you just lay your differences aside and come together as an American and be proud to be an American,” said Jones.

“Being a citizen is an honor.”