US officials make final plea to Russia over Ukraine

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — As Ukraine and Russia teeter on the brink of war, U.S. officials are making a final plea for Russian President Vladimir Putin to stand down and not invade Ukraine.

All eyes are on the situation unraveling at the border of Ukraine and Russia. According to U.S. intelligence, an invasion could happen any day now.

Vice President Kamala Harris on Sunday said the implications of a war are huge, not just for the region but for the world.

“We’re talking about the potential for war in Europe,” Harris said.

Harris says the United States is still holding out for a diplomatic solution to stop Putin from invading Ukraine.

Before leaving Germany, Harris said the United States and NATO allies want to continue negotiations.

On CBS’ Face the Nation, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said even in the face of provocations and false flag operations from Russia, it’s not too late to strike a deal.

“President Biden has made very clear that he’s prepared to meet President Putin at any time in any format if that can help prevent a war,” Blinken said. “But we’re prepared either way and we’re prepared with a response that will have massive consequences for Russia if it actually carries through.”

Blinken defended the decision of the U.S. to wait to apply sanctions, even after the Ukrainian president urged the U.S. to act now.

“We don’t want to pull the trigger until we have to, because we lose the deterrent effect,” Blinken said.

With more than 150,000 Russian troops gathered along the Ukrainian border, President Joe Biden says he’s convinced Putin has decided to strike. But on Sunday, the Russian ambassador to the U.S. denied the accusation.

“There is no invasion and there is no such plans,” said Anatoly Antonov, the Russian ambassador to the U.S.

While he insists Russia’s goals are peaceful, U.S. intelligence officials estimate an invasion could happen at any time.