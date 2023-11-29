WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – A tribute service was held in Atlanta on Tuesday for former first lady Rosalynn Carter with all five living first ladies as well as former President Bill Clinton and President Joe Biden in attendance.

“Her memory will be a blessing. Her influence on the world will be her monument,” said PBS anchor Judy Woodruff.

Former President Jimmy Carter, who entered hospice care earlier this year, made a rare public appearance in a wheelchair.

The service featured remembrances from their children and grandchildren.

“She was born just a few years after women got the right to vote, but she was made for these long journeys and she was made to summit these mountains,” said her grandson, Jason Carter.

Husband and wife country stars, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood performed a duet during the service.

A love letter written from her husband 75 years ago was recited by the Carters’ daughter, Amy Carter, during the ceremony.

“When I see you, I fall in love with you all over again,” it reads.