Tax season is underway but this year’s filing may look different

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Monday marks the start of tax season, but this year your tax returns might look a little different.

Tax expert Mickey Sood with JMU Tax and Financial says he’s warning all his clients this year.

“Your refunds are going to be delayed, so just expect that,” Sood said.

That’s partly because the IRS is still behind on last year’s returns. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki says the agency is understaffed and underfunded.

“The IRS right now has an unacceptable backlog,” Psaki said. “The agency has not been equipped with the resources it needs to adequately serve taxpayers in normal times, let alone during a pandemic.”

To avoid long delays IRS spokesman Clay Sanford is encouraging people to file electronically this year.

“If you e-file plus direct deposit, the majority of folks can expect refunds in 21 days or less,” Sanford said.

The IRS also suggests people file early and make sure their returns are accurate.

“The best way that you can overcome having to wait too long is just making sure you file as error-free of a return as you can,” Sanford said.

Mickey Sood points out this year you may need to bring in two extra tax documents.

“All of the typical documents, but bring those extra two documents, because if you don’t do that your refund will be held,” Sood said.

The IRS is sending out a letter to families who got child tax credit payments and a letter to anyone who got the $1,400 stimulus payment. The stimulus money just needs to be reported and it won’t impact your return, however, families who got the child tax credit will see a smaller return.

“You can’t have your cake and eat it too. If you got it during the year expect that amount less at the end of the year when you file your tax return,” Sood said.