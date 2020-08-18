Republicans take part in 1st night of DNC

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Democrats joined together Monday night, kicking off the first night of the Democratic National Convention.

A handful of Republicans also took part in the historic event in a pledge to get President Donald Trump out of office by electing former Vice President Joe Biden.

Former Republican Ohio Gov. John Kasich endorsed Biden during the kickoff of the first-ever virtual Democratic National Convention Monday.

“In normal times, something like this would probably never happen but these are not normal times,” Kasich said. “I’m a life-long Republican but that attachment holds second place to my responsibility to my country.”

Four years after competing against Trump for the Republican presidential nomination, Kasich said he is all in for Biden.

“Because we’re being taken down the wrong road by a president who has pitted one against the other,” Kasich said. “I know Joe is a good man — a unifier.

Michigan’s Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer spoke Monday, saying after a failed response to the coronavirus it’s time for new leadership.

“Biden and Harris know that action begets action. It will be science, not politics or ego that will drive their decisions.”

Monday night’s theme was “We the People,” highlighting the need for unity after months of unrest following the death of George Floyd.

Floyd’s brother was among the speakers.

“It’s up to us to carry on the fight for justice. Our actions will be their legacies.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama laid out the case against Trump.

“He has had more than enough time to prove that he can do the job, but he is clearly in over his head,” Obama said of Trump.

She also laid out the case for Biden.

“I know Joe, he will make smart plans and manage a good team,” said Obama.

Biden is expected to formally accept the nomination Thursday.

