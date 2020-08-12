Reaction pours in for Harris as Biden’s historic VP pick

WASHINGTON DC (NEXSTAR) — Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden picked U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate, and reaction is pouring in for the historic announcement.

Biden’s announcement, which came in a tweet and in an email to his supporters, called her a “fearless fighter for the little guy.”

The former vice president shared the good news with Harris from his Delaware home via a video conference.

In a tweet, Harris said Biden will “unify the American people” and that she’s honored to be the Democratic Party’s nominee for vice president.

Senator Harris is the first woman of color to be nominated on a major party’s presidential ticket. President Barack Obama said Biden nailed the decision, and other Democrats have also praised her selection.

“She ran one of the largest departments in the country. She’s done, I think, a terrific job in the Senate,” fellow Californian Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff said.

However, President Donald Trump had a different reaction, accusing her of lying. The president also attacked Harris for being too liberal and for her performance in the presidential primary.

But it appears the president hasn’t always been a Harris critic. Records show in 2011 and 2013, President Trump donated a total of $6,000 to her campaigns for California attorney general.

In Arizona, Vice President Mike Pence also criticized the Biden-Harris ticket as too radical and liberal, and said he looks forward to debating Harris in October.