Military families may soon lose deportation protections

WASHINGTON (ABC4 News) – President Donald Trump is moving forward with his planned immigration raids.

“It starts on Sunday and they are going to take people out and take them back to their country,” said Trump.

Some Democrats fear the crackdown could impact those serving our country.

“We have many who serve in our military who have family members who are undocumented,” said Senator Tim Kaine (D-Virginia).

Senator Tim Kaine says he’s concerned about reports the trump administration is ending protections for families of deployed soldiers.

He and other Democrats wrote this letter urging the administration to reverse course.

Under the rule, the Department of Homeland Security can grant parole on a case-by-case basis–giving those fighting overseas confidence their family members back home won’t get deported.

On Thursday Senator Tammy Duckworth questioned army officials about how terminating the program would affect military readiness.

“How would you advise the President on the potential impact of this action,” said Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-Illinois).

“I would need to dig into exactly what DHS is saying and what they plan on doing. But our soldiers are defending our country and their families deserve the protection of this country,” General Mark Milley, U.S. Army.

Brie Jackson pressed President Trump about whether his administration would continue to protect military families…he was non-committal.

“We are looking into it,” said Trump.

The president says the current immigration removals will target criminals.

But opponents worry without the program’s protection military families remain at risk.