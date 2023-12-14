WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – House republicans are rallying behind an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden but the president and his son are pushing back against the allegations.

The impeachment inquiry is now officially authorized because of a House vote where the entire republican conference supported it.

Ohio Republican Jim Jordan of Ohio said, “The House has now spoken.”

In a key moment for the controversial impeachment investigation all House republicans voted to formalize the inquiry into President Biden while all democrats opposed it.

This stupid, blundering investigation is keeping us from getting any real work done for the people of America,” said Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md).

Republicans insist they have found evidence of corruption from the Biden family, and they say formalizing the inquiry gives them more authority to investigate further.

“We think it will help us get those key individuals in to speak to us in a more timely fashion and get us the documents that Mr. Comer has been after for a while,” said Jordan.

President Biden slammed the vote in a statement.

“Instead of doing anything to help make Americans’ lives better, they are focused on attacking me with lies. Instead of doing their job on the urgent work that needs to be done, they are choosing to waste time on this baseless political stunt. “

In a rare public appearance, the president’s son, Hunter Biden, also denied the accusations.

“There is no evidence to support the allegations that my father was financially involved in my business because it did not happen.”

He was called to Capitol Hill by republican investigators to answer questions about his business dealings behind closed doors but he defied their subpoena, insisting he will only testify publicly.

“Republicans do not want an open process where Americans can see their tactics,” he added.

The republicans in charge of the investigation say they will initiate contempt of Congress proceedings against Hunter Biden for failing to appear.