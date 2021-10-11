Washington County Sheriff, Undersheriff announce retirement

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Washington County Sheriff has announced his retirement after 35 years in law enforcement.

Sheriff Cory Pulsipher announced on Oct. 9, that he would be retiring as Sheriff on December 1, 2021 in a press release statement. The sheriff also announced that his retirement comes amid serious health issues that he has been battling with for some time.

“I am proud to have worked over the past 35 years for the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and to have served the citizens of Washington County,” Pulsipher said in a press release statement. “It has been a great privilege to serve three terms as the elected Sheriff. Likewise, it is a privilege to have known each of you. Every one of you have contributed to our successes and growth as an agency.”

The Sheriff also announced the retirement of Undersheriff James Standley and thanked him for his many years of service as a “stellar Undersheriff and a compassionate friend.”

Pulsipher has appointed Chief Deputy Nate Brooksby as Undersheriff and confirmed that Brooksby will be propelled into the responsibilities immediately.

“I have so many memories with each of you that I will always cherish. As I pass the torch, I feel confident that each of you will continue to exhibit the ethics, integrity and personal relationships that make law enforcement and public service a family,” Sheriff Pulsipher said.