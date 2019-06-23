Washington Co. stabbing victim in critical condition

Washington County- A stabbing victim is in critical condition Sunday following an early morning altercation in Washington City.

Police responded to a 9-1-1 call just after one AM in the area of West Harvest Lane. Upon arriving, officers found a victim who had been stabbed several times and the suspect still on scene.

Officers provided medial aid to the victim until paramedics arrived and arrested the suspect.

The suspect is identified as 45-year-old Jason Reveal of St. George. Reveal was booked into Washington County Jail and charged with attempted murder, two counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child and aggravated burglary.