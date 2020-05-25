Washington Co. SAR called to 5 rescues in one day

One cyclist did not survive their injuries

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News)- It’s been a very busy weekend for search and rescue crews in Washington County.

Sgt. Darrell Cashin of Washington County Sheriff’s Office said this is the first time they have ever had five search and rescue calls in one day.

The first call came just before 11 a.m., a hiker had injured their ankle.

About five minutes later,another call came in for a similar injury on a totally differnt hike.

Within an hour the team was called out on an injured mountain biker. Life Flight was called to the scene but Sgt. Cashin said the biker did not survive. His identity has not been released.

Shortly after two other calls came in about four minutes apart, Sgt. Cashin said.

NOTE: This article was published just before 8 p.m. It’s very possible the team could be called out again.

Updates to this story will be added as more information becomes available.

