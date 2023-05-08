SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Salt Lake City Fire Department is asking the public to keep their pets on a leash when they are around bodies of water after two dogs were reportedly swept away by swift currents this spring.

According to SLCFD, one of the dogs, Oliver, a 5-year-old chocolate Labrador, was swept away in Parleys Creek at Tanner Park on Friday, May 5.

Due to record-breaking snowfall, SLCFD officials are asking the community to keep their pets on a leash even in the off-leash dog parks at City Creek and Tanner Park as spring runoff floods the streams.

“The water is flowing faster than you might think and your pet can be overtaken and swept away,” SLCFD officials said.

If anyone spots Oliver, contact the Salt Lake City Fire Department’s Public Information Officer at 801-550-0121.

Officials advise parents to keep children away from swift currents as well. If someone falls into the water, call 9-1-1 immediately and give dispatch their last seen location. Do not enter the stream alone, officials said.