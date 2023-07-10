SALT LAKE CITY, (ABC4) — Police say a drunk driver who was driving the wrong way along SR-201 on Sunday night was nearly four times over the legal limit when he was taken into custody.

According to court documents, Utah Highway Patrol was alerted to the wrong-way driver, later identified as Anderson Eduardo Casanova Chapparo, 31, around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. Chapparo was allegedly driving west in the eastbound lanes near Redwood Road.

Troopers with Utah Highway Patrol stopped Chapparo’s silver sedan near 7200 West on the left shoulder. Chapparo allegedly continued to hand the troopers random items in the car while they waited for a translator to arrive. Troopers said Chapparo had “bloodshot and glossy” eyes and had an open container of alcohol in the cup holders.

According to the booking affidavit, Chapparo failed the field sobriety test. Utah Highway Patrol troopers reported seeing six out of six clues during the Horizontal Gaze Nystagmus test.

Chapparo was taken to the UHP Murray office and underwent a breathalyzer test. Court documents report Chapparo had a breath alcohol content (BrAC) of .190, nearly four times over Utah’s legal limit of .05.

Chapparo faces misdemeanor charges of driving the wrong way while under the influence and having an open alcohol container in the car as well as an infraction charge of not operating a vehicle on the right hand of the road.