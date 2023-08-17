MAGNA, Utah (ABC4) — A man was arrested Thursday for allegedly driving under the influence after he crashed into a police vehicle driving the wrong way on SR-201 near Tooele County.

Bradley Russell Curely, 42, was arrested on one count of driving under the influence, a class-a misdemeanor.

According to the arrest record, authorities were advised of a wrong-way vehicle driving on SR-201 around 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 17. While dispatch was en route to respond to the wrong-way driver, they were informed that the driver had crashed into a police vehicle.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they said they discovered Curely at the epicenter of the accident. According to officials, his breath smelled of alcohol, and when standing on the road, he had difficulty with his balance.

Curely allegedly admitted to officers that he was drinking prior to driving. He also reportedly told police he believed he was on I-15 driving from Sandy to Herriman. The crash however was near the Tooele County line on SR-201 in Magna. This is approximately a 24-minute drive from Herriman and a 30-minute drive from Sandy.

He was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Thursday around 3 a.m. and will remain there awaiting charges and the possibility of bail.