OREM, Utah (ABC4) — One person was killed, another critically injured, and a Utah Highway Patrol trooper seriously injured in a head-on, wrong-way collision on I-15 early Sunday morning.

On Dec. 17, at around 1:50 a.m., a UHP trooper responded to a report of a wrong-way driver heading northbound in the southbound lanes of I-15 in the Orem area.

While the trooper responded to the call, a head-on collision reportedly occurred between the trooper and wrong-way vehicle.

The driver of the wrong-way vehicle was killed in the crash, officials said. The passenger in that vehicle was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Officials said the trooper was seriously injured in the crash, though their injuries “do not appear life-threatening,” according to Utah Highway Patrol. The trooper was also taken to a local hospital.

Orem Police and the Utah County Critical Incident Protocol Team are conducting the investigation into this incident.

“Our thoughts and support go out to all involved parties as we work through this tragic incident,” UHP officials stated in a release.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The identity of the deceased has not been released at this time.