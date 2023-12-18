SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The wrong-way driver killed in a weekend crash with a Utah Highway Patrol officer had a history of driving under the influence.

The Utah Department of Public Safety identified the driver killed in the early Sunday morning crash as 26-year-old Natalie Munchgesang of Provo.

According to court documents, Munchgesang was charged in July with DUI and had a previous DUI offense, as she was listed as an alcohol restricted driver.

In Sunday’s crash, Munchgesang was driving the wrong way on southbound I-15 near Orem around 2 a.m. when she collided head-on with a Utah Highway Patrol vehicle, safety officials said.

Munchgesang died in the crash, and a woman in her car suffered serious injuries. An ambulance brought the woman to a hospital in critical condition.



According to an online fundraiser, Munchgesang was the mother of three young children.

The trooper involved in the crash suffered a broken leg and ankle. He was incapacitated as his vehicle started on fire, officials said.

A responding trooper used a fire extinguisher to knock down the flames before other troopers could help free their partner from the wreckage.

Following the crash, I-15’s southbound lanes were closed for several hours. The incident remains under investigation by the Utah County Critical Incident Team.