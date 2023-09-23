SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A wrong-way driver clipped the trailer of a semi-truck in Parleys Canyon Friday night, according to Utah Highway Patrol.

Cpl. Luis Silva, UHP, said the female driver in her 40s was heading eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-80. The woman had reportedly driven her SUV the wrong way into the canyon.

Around 10:45 p.m., Silva said the woman narrowly missed a head-on collision with a semi-truck, instead clipping the trailer of the semi at mile marker 120.

The woman was reportedly taken to the hospital in stable condition, while the driver of the semi-truck was uninjured.

Silva said the woman is suspected to have been impaired during the crash, which is typically a factor in wrong-way crashes. Silva also said the number of wrong-way crashes has declined recently.

The westbound lanes of I-80 at Parleys Canyon were closed through midnight for clean-up and police investigation.

No further information is available at this time.