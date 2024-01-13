HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4) — A high school wrestler was airlifted to the hospital after a major injury at a tournament in Herriman on Friday, according to Unified Fire Authority.

Officials said the wrestler was competing at a tournament that was being held at Zions Bank Real Academy when the injury occurred.

Details are limited at this time, but the injury was reportedly significant enough for Life Flight to respond and airlift the athlete.

The individual was taken to the hospital at around 2 p.m. on Jan. 12. His condition has not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. ABC4 will update this post as more information becomes available.