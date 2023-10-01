FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) — Hundreds gathered at Lagoon Amusement Park Sunday afternoon to celebrate their shared love for rollercoasters.

The American Coaster Enthusiast Fall Conference, held at Lagoon and S&S Worldwide, brought in people from 34 U.S. states, Portugal, and Germany, according to ACE — the largest and longest running coaster organization in the world.

ACE President Elizabeth Ringas said she got “overwhelmed” at the thought of so many people coming together for the conference.

“I am overwhelmed by the thought that we are living our best lives surrounded by friends and fun,” she said. “This weekend of riding coasters surrounded by our thrill minded fellow [ACE] members offers us the opportunity to savor countless benefits that hobbies bring to our lives.”

Those who participated in the event were able to experience unique opportunities like behind-the-scenes tours, history presentations, and could ride rides before the park opened to the public, according to ACE.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

This weekend was reportedly the first time ACE visited the area for a national event since 2016 and, according to ACE communications director Derek Perry, it was the perfect time for it. In addition to the Halloween festivities of Frightmares, Lagoon Amusement Park just debuted their attraction “Primordial,” which Perry said is getting rave reviews.

Additionally, Perry said those who attended the event had the opportunity to ride the Axis prototype coaster at S&S Worldwide. These roller coasters are currently two of the most sought after experiences in the amusement industry, he said.