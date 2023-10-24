FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) — Officials have identified the construction worker killed in a tragic work accident along I-15 in Farmington as Darren Baddley, 42, from Gunnison, Utah, on Tuesday morning.

Baddley was struck by a crane while working on the West Davis Highway on Monday, Oct. 23. According to the Utah Department of Public Safety, workers were in the process of taking down the crane when it fell and hit Baddley.

“To have something like this happen, where we lose a member of our construction team, it’s hard to process,” said Utah Department of Transportation spokesperson John Gleason. “Especially for those coworkers that have been out there with him. I can’t imagine what they’re going through right now.”

Crews have been working on building the new West Davis Highway since spring 2021. When completed, the four-lane highway will connect Syracuse to the I-15 corridor in Centerville. The project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2024.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Gleason confirmed with ABC4, that following Monday’s tragedy, production on the project was halted and crews were sent home. Gleason had no timeline for when work on the project would resume.

“It’s an incredibly tragic and sad day on our West Davis Highway project and really all across UDOT and our contracting team. It’s a terrible thing,” said Gleason. “Our hearts and our sincere condolences go out to the worker who lost his life and to his family and friends.”

UDOT said on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, that Utah’s transportation community is extremely close-knit and everyone was mourning the loss of Baddley, who they described as a dedicated teammate.

The events that led up to the accident are still under investigation.