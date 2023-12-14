This is a developing story. ABC4 will update this post with more information as it becomes available.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A worker died Thursday after being injured by a forklift at a Salt Lake City construction company.

Cpt. Shaun Mumedy with Salt Lake City Fire Department said crews responded to Staker Parson Materials and Construction at 1730 N Beck Street around 2:33 p.m. on a report of an injured worker.

First responders found the worker dead at the scene. It’s yet unclear what led the worker to be injured by the forklift.

The worker’s name has not been released. ABC4 reached out to Staker Parson, but the company said it could not immediately confirm any information.



According to its website, Staker Parson provides a construction materials and services across the Intermountain West. It employs 3,000 people in 70 locations across Utah, Nevada, Arizona, and Oregon.



Records from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) show the company’s Utah locations were issued citations in 2022 and 2021, the earlier of which was deemed “serious.” The company settled both cases.



ABC4 reached out to OSHA for comment, but has yet to hear back.