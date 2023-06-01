Footprint of Phase 1 for the development of Downtown Daybreak (Image courtesy of Larry H. Miller Real Estate)

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Preparatory work for Phase 1 of Downtown Daybreak in South Jordan is set to begin within the coming weeks.

The project, spearheaded by Larry H. Miller Real Estate, aims to build “a walkable, likable, and transit-connected” urban center for the Daybreak community and South Jordan. The new downtown is planned to be mixed-use with housing, dining, retail, outdoor recreation, and sports and entertainment, once completed.

Part of the Phase 1 footprint includes the new privately-funded ballpark for Utah’s Triple-A minor league baseball team, the Salt Lake Bees. Currently, the Bees play at Smith’s Ballpark in Salt Lake City, however, their lease for the stadium ends after the 2024 season. The Bees will move to Daybreak and their new home field in 2025.

“The city of South Jordan is proud to welcome Downtown Daybreak to the fastest-growing area within Salt Lake County,” said South Jordan Mayor Dawn Ramsey in a press release. Ramsey said the downtown center will be a place where “urban meets nature.”

Downtown Daybreak will be developed along Mountain View Corridor and plans to incorporate the TRAX Red Line. The new ballpark will be built between Mountain View Corridor and Grandville Avenue / Lake Avenue and Big Sur Drive.

Larry H. Miller Company said it will be holding public open houses in order to encourage public involvement with the project, particularly with nearby residents and stakeholders in the development. The company said it will release renderings, tenants, and more information about the urban center at a later date.

According to the project’s website, preparatory work for the development will include completing the underlying infrastructure before any buildings can begin to go up.

Larry H. Miller Company said once work begins in June, Downtown Daybreak will be built in phases and could take 15 years or more before it is considered complete.