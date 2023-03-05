DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A Woods Cross Police officer has been charged after a domestic violence incident involving his fiancé.

The officer was charged Thursday, March 2, in the 2nd district court with aggravated assault — domestic violence (third-degree felony), unlawful detention — domestic violence (class B misdemeanor), and criminal mischief — domestic violence (class B misdemeanor).

On Feb. 18, Syracuse Police officers investigated the domestic violence incident, which reportedly started at the couple’s home in Davis County.

The victim told police that she and her fiancé got into an argument, and he became upset and “damaged a dresser by punching it,” the affidavit states.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

She told police that she had felt unsafe, so she allegedly got dressed, grabbed a backpack, went downstairs, and walked towards the garage.

The victim stated that as she was attempting to leave, her fiancé grabbed her by the neck and choked her, pinning her against the refrigerator. He allegedly held on to her throat for around 15 seconds before letting her go.

The affidavit states that she did not lose consciousness, but did “get dizzy.” A Syracuse Police officer reportedly observed abrasions on her neck which were consistent with being choked.

She then tried to leave the home another way, but her fiancé grabbed the backpack she was wearing and threw her down to the floor, the affidavit states.

She was reportedly able to “wriggle” out of the backpack and escape the home, at which time she went to the Syracuse Police Dept. to report the incident.

An investigating officer went to speak with the Woods Cross officer in the home, and found that he was “clearly intoxicated,” the affidavit states. The man reportedly told police that he did get into a verbal argument with the victim, but “did not recall putting hands on her.”

The Woods Cross officer allowed police to look throughout the home, where they reportedly found the damaged dresser, as well as a backpack lying in the center of the living room. “The backpack was found face down with the straps facing up, which is consistent with what [the victim] said,” the affidavit states.

No further information is available at this time.